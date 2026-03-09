Bengaluru-based Tamara Hospitality is set to double its footprint over the next three to five years, investing ₹480–540 crore across eight new hotel and resort projects as it expands both owned and asset-light operations.
Tamara Hospitality plans ₹540 crore expansion to double hotel footprint
SummaryTamara Hospitality plans to add about 600 rooms through eight projects over the next three to five years. The company is also adopting an asset-light model to expand beyond its southern base
