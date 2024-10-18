Tamil Nadu mega job fair on Oct 19: From Ashok Leyland, Delta Electronics to TVS – list of participating companies

The Tamil Nadu job fair in Krishnanagri on October 19 will feature 40 employers. Registration runs until 7:00 am on the event day on the NCS portal.

Fareha Naaz
Published18 Oct 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Candidates seeking jobs in Tamil Nadu job fair can register online until 7:00 am on October 19.
Candidates seeking jobs in Tamil Nadu job fair can register online until 7:00 am on October 19.

A mega job fair is slated to be held on Saturday in Tamil Nadu's Krishnanagri. The October 19 event will be administered jointly by the district administration and the district employment and guidance cell.

How to apply?

Registration for the job fair began on October 17, and the online application window will close by 7:00 a.m. on October 19. According to the National Career Service's official website, as many as 40 participating employers will attend the event, which will be held at the Government Women’s Arts College. Interested applicants can register at the NCS portal for the Ministry of Labour & Employment-endorsed job fair.

Candidates can verify their eligibility for the job fair using two essential credentials: their Unique Identification(UID) Number and date of birth.

Also Read | Intel announces mass layoffs, over 2,000 jobs affected in THESE US states

Step 1: Visit the NCS official website at ncs.gov.in.

Step 2: Select “Register" on the home page under the “Jobseeker” tab.

Step 3: Provide credentials—the Unique Identification(UID) Type and DOB—and click “Verify.”

Step 4: This will prompt the candidate to enter a list of details needed to register for the job fair.

Step 5: Click “Submit” after completing the application form.

Step 6: Verify mobile number and email using OTP for successful submission.

After completing this process, candidates can sign in by clicking the “Mega Job fair at Krishnagiri on 19.10.2024 at Tamil Nadu, Krishnagiri on 19th Oct'24” link and then on “Proceed.” The seven-hour-long event is scheduled to commence at 8:00 am and wrap up by 3:00 pm, which will see the participation of the following companies.

  • Trinity Colour India Pvt Ltd.
  • Zen Modular Systems India Pvt Ltd.
  • Thiru Plastics.
  • Q Focus Engineering India Pvt Ltd.
  • Fillers Management Solutions Pvt Ltd.
  • Tap Engineering.
  • JC Enterprises.

Also Read | Meta’s latest layoffs hit WhatsApp, Instagram and Reality Labs Teams: Report
  • Large Logic Pvt Ltd
  • High Precision Industry
  • Usha Fire Safety Equipments Pvt Ltd
  • TUV Rheinland Nife Pvt Ltd
  • Precision Tapes Secants
  • Caliber Interconnect Solutions Pvt Ltd
  • Valasumani Farm Industries Pvt Ltd
  • Partum Softwares Pvt Ltd
  • DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd
  • Sorna Bairava
  • Sakthi Auto Components Ltd
  • Sri Ram Dyeing Factory
  • Shiva Texyarn Ltd

Also Read | For working women in India, staying safe can feel like a full-time job
  • AVM Enterprises IFB Industries Ltd
  • Sri Eswari Auto Components Pvt Ltd
  • Nouveaux Industries Pvt Ltd
  • Rite Cons Services
  • Creators
  • NTC Logistics India Pvt Ltd
  • DX Technologies
  • Unitech Automation
  • Cold Chain Controls
  • Ashaapooran High Tech CNC Solutions
  • Suryabala Motors Wheels
  • PSG Pumps
  • Salzer Electronics Ltd
  • Popular Systems
  • Surya Bala Motors
  • Jai Krishna Auto Private Ltd
  • Eltec Engineering
  • Innovage Advertising and Publishing Pvt Ltd
  • India Nippon Electrical Pvt Ltd
  • HIT

According to The Hindu report, the major companies from Krishnagiri and Hosur that will be participating in the fair include Ashok Leyland, Delta Electronics and TVS.

Eligibility

Candidates who have qualified Class 8, graduates, postgraduates, and diploma holders are eligible to participate. According to the administration, applicants who register for jobs with the employment office will not lose their rank in the waiting order if they are recruited through the job fair.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesTamil Nadu mega job fair on Oct 19: From Ashok Leyland, Delta Electronics to TVS – list of participating companies

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,560.25
    03:41 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    218.15 (3.44%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    232.00
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.9 (3.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,972.70
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    33.8 (1.74%)
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.