Tamil Nadu mega job fair on Oct 19: From Ashok Leyland, Delta Electronics to TVS – list of participating companies

A mega job fair is slated to be held on Saturday in Tamil Nadu's Krishnanagri. The October 19 event will be administered jointly by the district administration and the district employment and guidance cell.
Registration for the job fair began on October 17, and the online application window will close by 7:00 a.m. on October 19. According to the National Career Service's official website, as many as 40 participating employers will attend the event, which will be held at the Government Women’s Arts College. Interested applicants can register at the NCS portal for the Ministry of Labour & Employment-endorsed job fair.
Candidates can verify their eligibility for the job fair using two essential credentials: their Unique Identification(UID) Number and date of birth.
Step 1: Visit the NCS official website at ncs.gov.in.
Step 2: Select “Register" on the home page under the “Jobseeker” tab.
Step 3: Provide credentials—the Unique Identification(UID) Type and DOB—and click “Verify.”
Step 4: This will prompt the candidate to enter a list of details needed to register for the job fair.
Step 5: Click “Submit” after completing the application form.
Step 6: Verify mobile number and email using OTP for successful submission.
After completing this process, candidates can sign in by clicking the “Mega Job fair at Krishnagiri on 19.10.2024 at Tamil Nadu, Krishnagiri on 19th Oct'24” link and then on “Proceed.” The seven-hour-long event is scheduled to commence at 8:00 am and wrap up by 3:00 pm, which will see the participation of the following companies.
According to The Hindu report, the major companies from Krishnagiri and Hosur that will be participating in the fair include Ashok Leyland, Delta Electronics and TVS.
Candidates who have qualified Class 8, graduates, postgraduates, and diploma holders are eligible to participate. According to the administration, applicants who register for jobs with the employment office will not lose their rank in the waiting order if they are recruited through the job fair.
