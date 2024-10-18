The Tamil Nadu job fair in Krishnanagri on October 19 will feature 40 employers. Registration runs until 7:00 am on the event day on the NCS portal.

A mega job fair is slated to be held on Saturday in Tamil Nadu's Krishnanagri. The October 19 event will be administered jointly by the district administration and the district employment and guidance cell.

How to apply? Registration for the job fair began on October 17, and the online application window will close by 7:00 a.m. on October 19. According to the National Career Service's official website, as many as 40 participating employers will attend the event, which will be held at the Government Women’s Arts College. Interested applicants can register at the NCS portal for the Ministry of Labour & Employment-endorsed job fair.

Candidates can verify their eligibility for the job fair using two essential credentials: their Unique Identification(UID) Number and date of birth.

Step 1: Visit the NCS official website at ncs.gov.in.

Step 2: Select “Register" on the home page under the “Jobseeker" tab.

Step 3: Provide credentials—the Unique Identification(UID) Type and DOB—and click "Verify."

Step 4: This will prompt the candidate to enter a list of details needed to register for the job fair.

Step 5: Click “Submit" after completing the application form.

Step 6: Verify mobile number and email using OTP for successful submission.

After completing this process, candidates can sign in by clicking the “Mega Job fair at Krishnagiri on 19.10.2024 at Tamil Nadu, Krishnagiri on 19th Oct'24" link and then on “Proceed." The seven-hour-long event is scheduled to commence at 8:00 am and wrap up by 3:00 pm, which will see the participation of the following companies.

Trinity Colour India Pvt Ltd.

Zen Modular Systems India Pvt Ltd.

Thiru Plastics.

Q Focus Engineering India Pvt Ltd.

Fillers Management Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Tap Engineering.

JC Enterprises.

Large Logic Pvt Ltd

High Precision Industry

Usha Fire Safety Equipments Pvt Ltd

TUV Rheinland Nife Pvt Ltd

Precision Tapes Secants

Caliber Interconnect Solutions Pvt Ltd

Valasumani Farm Industries Pvt Ltd

Partum Softwares Pvt Ltd

DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd

Sorna Bairava

Sakthi Auto Components Ltd

Sri Ram Dyeing Factory

Shiva Texyarn Ltd

AVM Enterprises IFB Industries Ltd

Sri Eswari Auto Components Pvt Ltd

Nouveaux Industries Pvt Ltd

Rite Cons Services

Creators

NTC Logistics India Pvt Ltd

DX Technologies

Unitech Automation

Cold Chain Controls

Ashaapooran High Tech CNC Solutions

Suryabala Motors Wheels

PSG Pumps

Salzer Electronics Ltd

Popular Systems

Surya Bala Motors

Jai Krishna Auto Private Ltd

Eltec Engineering

Innovage Advertising and Publishing Pvt Ltd

India Nippon Electrical Pvt Ltd

HIT According to The Hindu report, the major companies from Krishnagiri and Hosur that will be participating in the fair include Ashok Leyland, Delta Electronics and TVS.