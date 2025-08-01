Tariff war delays Tata Steel UK breakeven, says CEO Narendran
Dipali Banka , Nehal Chaliawala 4 min read 01 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
India’s second-biggest steelmaker by capacity had earlier guided for an Ebitda breakeven in the UK by the end of the second quarter of FY26. The new target is the final quarter of this fiscal year.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: Tata Steel’s plans to turn around its loss-making UK operations have been delayed by at least six months due to global trade disruptions and the spillover effects of US tariffs, the company’s top executives said in an interview.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story