Tata 1mg to focus on enterprise biz, faster deliveries as competition heats up

Bengaluru: Diagnostics and online pharmacy platform Tata 1mg is doubling down on its business-to-business (B2B) offerings, which bolstered growth in FY25, a top executive told Mint .

The enterprise business accounts for 30% of the company’s revenue and is expected to grow substantially by the end of the current fiscal year, Gaurav Agarwal, co-founder of Tata 1mg, said in an interview. “Our enterprise business is growing very fast—almost 100% year on year. We see tremendous growth opportunities in corporate programmes, especially in diagnostics."

Tata 1mg’s B2B segment includes the sale of selling healthcare plant to its corporate clientele.

The company has been expanding its diagnostics lab centres and increasing the availability of its services beyond metro cities as it prepares to raise external capital of $300 million. Agarwal declined to comment on the progress and timeline of the fundraising.

Previously, 1mg had raised $40 million through a rights issue from Tata Digital in 2022. Tata Digital had acquired a strategic stake in 1mg in 2021.

“Delivering healthcare to corporates is complex because it involves several regulatory requirements. We’re also building out our offline retail operations to make this more seamless. Consumers who don’t like ordering online can now walk into our stores and get the same benefits," Agarwal said.

The company added 23 retail stores in the June quarter of FY26, taking its total to 126 across 10 cities.

“This takes us closer to our omnichannel vision," Agarwal noted. It added four diagnostic labs in Patna, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi and Vishakhapatnam, and will ramp up investments to expand its lab network this year.

Tata 1mg competes with Apollo, Ranjan Pai-backed PharmEasy and Reliance’s Netmeds in the pharmacy and diagnostics segment.

Tata 1mg's consolidated revenue rose 22% to ₹2,392 crore in FY25 from ₹1,968 crore in the previous year, according to Tata Sons’ annual report. Its loss narrowed to ₹276 crore from ₹313 crore a year ago.

Quick medicine delivery

The newest trend in the healthcare space is the emergence of quick medicine delivery, with the entry of several young companies. Grocery delivery entities Swiggy and Zepto have entered the race, along with new companies including Plazza (led by former Zomato executive Aman Priyadarshi), Medstown, and Medino’s, Mint reported earlier. E-commerce marketplace Flipkart too is looking to deliver medicines under its Minutes arm.

Tata 1mg is bucking the trend by making operational workarounds for delivery of medicines in the 30-60-minute range in major cities, Agarwal said.

“Our median delivery time in a city like Gurugram is 25 minutes that is being fulfilled through a mix of online and offline retail stores. We’re piloting sub-15-minute deliveries in some cities like Ghaziabad, Jaipur and Lucknow where the economics can meet operational requirements," he said.

However, the company is not taking an aggressive approach and is instead playing wait-and-watch, unlike rivals who are doubling down on the proposition.

“Medicines are not a consumptive demand category where you will eat more medicines simply because it’s available easy and quickly. Only the catchment radius and demand will decide efficiency. Ten-minute deliveries are generally restricted to a 1-km radius," Agarwal said. “Margins are capped at a certain number in a category like pharmacy and we don’t want to become a quick commerce player that burns hundreds of dollars every month trying to generate demand."

Lower commissions

For quick commerce companies, commissions (post-discount) in certain pharma categories are lower than in FMCG categories. Moreover, the frequency of purchases for over-the-counter drugs is lower than for groceries or FMCG, Rishav Jain, managing director at Alvarez & Marsal, told Mint previously.

“On a marginal cost basis, if this increases the gross order value then it can add to the absolute gross profit per order, which flows down to operating profit," Jain said.

Tata 1mg is evaluating how faster deliveries can play into its larger operational infrastructure.

“We are experimenting with faster deliveries and observing how it can be executed best," said Agarwal, who isn’t too worried about the growing competition. “A lot of people have taken a crack at vertical commerce in this space over the last few years but given the fundamental challenges of economics and regulations, we have seen almost every single one of them struggle."