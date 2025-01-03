TATA AIG General Insurance Company has appointed Amit Ganorkar as its CEO and Managing Director, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Ganorkar, who officially took charge on January 1, 2025, succeeded Neelesh Garg after the approval of the Board of Directors.

“TATA AIG General Insurance Company, a leading general insurance provider, has announced the appointment of Amit Ganorkar as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer,” the company said in a statement.

“All necessary regulatory approvals have been secured, ensuring a smooth transition of responsibilities,” it added.

Ganorkar has more than two decades of experience in the general insurance industry, especially in key sectors such as sales and distribution, as well as product development. He previously served as the Managing Director of Royal Sundaram General Insurance. Ganorkar has also served as the Chief Operating Officer at TATA AIG.

“I am honoured to be entrusted with this significant responsibility. TATA AIG has a legacy of excellence built on the trust and confidence of our customers and stakeholders. I am committed to continuing this journey of success alongside our talented team. Together, we will focus on strengthening our customer-centric approach, enhancing digital transformation, and driving sustainable growth to meet the evolving needs of our clients,” Ganorkar said.

TATA AIG General Insurance Company TATA AIG General Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture between TATA Group and American International Group (AIG). The company started its operations in India on January 22, 2001.

In terms of performance, the health business of TATA AIG grew 44 per cent in the last five years. In the next two to three years, it is expected to grow at least 30 per cent, Mint reported on October 23, 2024, citing Pratik Gupta, senior executive vice president and head of the agency.