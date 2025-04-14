Companies
N. Chandrasekaran changed Tata Capital. Now, the company is prepping for an IPO
T. Surendar 10 min read 14 Apr 2025, 06:55 PM IST
Summary
- After 22 years, India’s biggest conglomerate will once again have a listed company in the fast-growing financial services industry. While Tata Capital can set benchmarks in corporate governance, can it innovate enough to stand out in the hyper competitive industry?
Mumbai: In the next six months, if everything goes to plan, the Mumbai-based $365 billion Tata group may well get its first publicly traded financial services company.
