N. Chandrasekaran changed Tata Capital. Now, the company is prepping for an IPO

It was not the best of beginnings. The financial services business required capital but the Tata group was in a debt crisis as it required huge amounts of cash to pay for its acquisitions of UK-based Jaguar Land Rover and steel company Corus Plc. In its early years, Tata Capital extended loans to several infrastructure companies that went bad. In his letter to the directors of Tata Sons in October 2016, ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry wrote: “Tata Capital had a book that required significant clean up on account of bad loans to the infrastructure sector. All of this resulted in Tata Capital having to recognize the abnormal size of NPAs (non-performing assets)."