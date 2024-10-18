Tata Communications' AI cloud to be launched next year: CEO Lakshminarayanan
Summary
- Nvidia and Tata Communications are developing an AI cloud in India aimed at providing critical infrastructure. The partnership includes delivering AI computing infrastructure and platforms for developing AI solutions, which will be used by enterprises, such as Tata Consultancy Services.
New Delhi: Tata Communications will next week showcase some of its first artificial intelligence (AI) services based on the latest Nvidia chipsets, following which they will be made available to enterprises, said its managing director and chief executive officer A.S. Lakshminarayanan.