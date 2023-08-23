Tata Communications launches 5G Roaming Lab for mobile network operators1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 03:29 PM IST
Tata Communications opens 5G Roaming Lab for mobile network operators to test use cases before rolling out the service.
Tata Communications news: On Wednesday, Tata Communications, a global enabler of the digital ecosystem, announced the opening of its cloud-based, worldwide 5G Roaming Laboratory (Lab). This will allow Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to test 5G standalone network use cases prior to rolling out the service to their customers, the company said in an exchange filing.