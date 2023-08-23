Tata Communications news: On Wednesday, Tata Communications , a global enabler of the digital ecosystem, announced the opening of its cloud-based, worldwide 5G Roaming Laboratory (Lab). This will allow Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to test 5G standalone network use cases prior to rolling out the service to their customers, the company said in an exchange filing.

In order to enable mobile network operators reinvent mobility experiences that benefit their consumers and enterprise customers, Tata Communications is utilising the potential of 5G in this way.

In order to provide mobile phone users with the best possible experience when roaming, Tata Communications' cloud-based 5G Roaming Lab regularly monitors network utilisation and traffic movement.

Across networks, linked in the exchange process while a user is travelling, its tests obtain an objective performance evaluation. For the fast, dependable, and low-latency 5G standalone network, this also offers internet trials and onboarding.

With safety as the primary focus of its operations, Tata Communications created a dedicated 5G roaming lab. High-tech server apps that offer network security and smooth, fast 5G roaming connectivity are installed on it.

Mysore Madhusudhan, Executive Vice President, Collaboration and Connected Solutions, Tata Communications, said " Connectivity is a key ingredient in today’s fast-paced digital world. An internet that is fast, secure and available at all times is of paramount importance to customers, whether they are individuals or an enterprise.

We are excited to introduce our newest capability in 5G roaming testing ensuring MNO customers are receiving proven services. By ensuring that the tests can take place across geographies, enhances the flexibility available to MNOs for delivering superior and agile services. Armed with fast and uninterrupted connectivity, this generation will accelerate a lot faster than its predecessors!"

