Tata Communications renews private 5G push
Summary
While the government is currently evaluating the prospects, CEO Amur Lakshminarayanan says any decision on the spectrum purchase will depend on pricing and the broader conditions set by the government.
Nearly three years after first approaching the government for direct spectrum allotment, Tata Communications has renewed its push to get the airwaves for private 5G networks.
