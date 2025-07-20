Tata Communications renews private 5G push

Lakshminarayanan, however, said the private 5G demand is slow worldwide as currently enterprises have not reached a stage to realize the full potential of industrial internet of things (IoT) technology. “If in a factory, there are about 100 usecases of industrial IoT such as for workers safety, assets monitoring,etc, about 80% of them can be implemented without a 5G capability, using 4G or Wi-Fi 6 now," Lakshminarayanan said, adding that besides direct spectrum, there is an important need to shift from wired to wireless equipments in factories for private 5G take off.