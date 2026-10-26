Subscribe

Tata Communications targets 40% of India's data centre connectivity market with ₹4,350 crore investment

Livemint
Published26 Oct 2026, 04:11 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Tata Communications to invest <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,350 crore in 10,000 km AI-ready network.
Tata Communications to invest ₹4,350 crore in 10,000 km AI-ready network.
AI Quick Read

Tata Communications plans to spend 4,350 crore on developing around 10,000 km of AI-ready connectivity infrastructure across India, as demand grows for high-speed, low-latency links between data centres and artificial intelligence hubs.

Announcing the investment on Monday, the company said the project would be rolled out in three phases between FY30 and FY36. The capital expenditure will be funded through operating cash flows.

Advertisement

The investment comes as India's operational data centre capacity reached nearly 1.8 GW in the first half of 2026, while an additional 3.86 GW is under construction or planned by 2030, according to commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield.

The expansion is aimed at capitalising on the growing need for data-centre-to-data-centre connectivity, driven by increasing cloud adoption, AI deployment and enterprise requirements for high-capacity digital infrastructure.

“From a business case perspective, it (monetisation) would be any industry benchmark 15 to 20% return on investment. As we bring capacity online, we will start to deliver revenues, so you start to kind of get that return,” Rupesh Chokshi, chief product and technology officer and executive vice-president & global business head, network services, Tata Communications, told Mint.

Advertisement

“We plan to fund it (the investment) from Tata Communications operating cash flows,” Chokshi said, adding that the company will have a first-mover advantage in data centre-to-data centre connectivity across the country as others are either focusing on creating more data centre capacities or on covering smaller locations in terms of connectivity.

First phase to cover Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad-Chennai corridor

The initial phase of the project will focus on the Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad-Chennai corridor, which Tata Communications considers an important growth route for AI infrastructure and hyperscale data centres.

Expected to become operational over the next three years, this phase will establish connectivity across the four cities. Later stages will extend the network to developing data-centre hubs in eastern and western India, including Vizag, Bhubaneswar, Jamnagar and GIFT City.

Advertisement

The company also plans to connect major data-centre clusters with international cable landing stations and integrate the new infrastructure with its global network backbone. This will facilitate connections between India's AI hubs and international markets.

Network to support hyperscalers and AI companies

Rupesh Chokshi, chief product and technology officer, executive vice-president and global business head for network services at Tata Communications, said AI workloads need reliable, resilient and low-latency connectivity, in addition to computing infrastructure.

The company is designing the network to cater to global hyperscalers, AI platforms, neocloud providers and enterprises. It will also continue upgrading its existing national long-distance and metropolitan networks to meet current connectivity needs among businesses and data centres.

Tata Communications operates a global network comprising more than 500,000 km of subsea optical fibre and over 200,000 km of terrestrial fibre.

Advertisement

The planned AI-ready network will leverage this existing infrastructure as the company looks to strengthen India's position in global cloud and AI connectivity.

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Tata Communications
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesTata Communications targets 40% of India's data centre connectivity market with ₹4,350 crore investment
Advertisement
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP