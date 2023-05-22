Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced on Monday that a consortium, headed by the prominent IT company, has been awarded an advance purchase order worth more than ₹15,000 crore by the government-owned BSNL. The order is specifically for implementing a nationwide 4G network in India. This development takes place amidst Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel's ongoing efforts to expand their 5G infrastructure throughout the country.

In preparation for the official launch of its 4G services, state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) introduced pilot-mode 4G services in certain areas of Punjab on April 22. The company has initiated live testing of its 4G services across 135 tower sites, utilizing a domestically developed telecom stack.

Tejas Networks Limited, a part of the Tata Group, announced on April 3 that it had secured an order valued at ₹696 crore from BSNL. The order pertains to the enhancement of BSNL's nationwide IP-MPLS based Access and Aggregation Network (MAAN).

The division of the Tata Group, namely Tejas Networks Limited, specializes in the development and production of wireless networking solutions catering to telecommunications service providers, government entities, and defense sectors in more than 75 countries. Under the terms of the agreement, Tejas Networks will provide, install, and commission over 13,000 of its advanced 'TJ1400' series access and aggregation routers.

According to a filing made by Tejas Networks on Monday, the initial supplies and deployment are projected to be finalized within the next 18 months.

Tejas Networks, an Indian company specializing in optical, broadband, and data networking products, operates on a global scale. It designs, develops, and markets its products to a wide range of customers, including telecom service providers, internet service providers, utilities, security firms, and government entities in 75 countries. On Monday, during morning trade, the stock prices of TCS showed a 0.70% increase, trading at ₹3,245.05 per share. Similarly, Tejas Networks experienced a 0.97% rise in its stock prices, trading at ₹648.20 per share on the BSE.

(With inputs from ANI)