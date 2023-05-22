Tata Consultancy Services led consortium secures ₹15,000 crore order from BSNL for nationwide 4G network deployment2 min read . Updated: 22 May 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Tejas Networks Limited, a part of the Tata Group, announced on April 3 that it had secured an order valued at ₹696 crore from BSNL. The order pertains to the enhancement of BSNL's nationwide IP-MPLS based Access and Aggregation Network (MAAN).
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced on Monday that a consortium, headed by the prominent IT company, has been awarded an advance purchase order worth more than ₹15,000 crore by the government-owned BSNL. The order is specifically for implementing a nationwide 4G network in India. This development takes place amidst Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel's ongoing efforts to expand their 5G infrastructure throughout the country.
