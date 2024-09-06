Tata Consultancy Services share are down by -0.35%, Nifty down by -0.9%

TCS Share Price Today : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹ 4479.95 and closed at ₹ 4464.60. The stock reached a high of ₹ 4517.80 and a low of ₹ 4462.05 during the day.

At 06 Sep 11:00 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4464.6, -0.35% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81424.89, down by -0.94%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4517.8 and a low of ₹4462.05 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4515.02 10 4504.12 20 4415.29 50 4250.25 100 4051.42 300 3943.66

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4492.85, ₹4506.8, & ₹4526.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4459.55, ₹4440.2, & ₹4426.25.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Consultancy Services was -62.12% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 34.72 & P/B is at 17.56.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.71% with a target price of ₹4343.58536585. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}