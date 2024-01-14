Tata Consumer spicing up market share game with Organic India buy
SummaryWith ITC currently dominating as the largest FMCG company in India, it is imperative for the Tatas to enhance their product range to establish a formidable presence in the competitive FMCG landscape.
Organic India is recognized for its broad selection of herbal and green teas, a significant segment that aligns with Tata Tea Premium, the flagship brand of Tata Consumer. At the 60th AGM of Tata Consumer Products, the Tata Group chairman articulated the company's strategic commitment to comprehensive expansion in both the beverages and food businesses.