Tata Electronics signs tech pact with US chip firm for Dholera fabrication plant
Tata Electronics will use Synopsys’ foundry design platform, which will help ramp up designing custom semiconductor products for clients. Other areas of technology that the two companies will collaborate on include factory automation, data analytics, and computer-aided design.
New Delhi: Tata Electronics on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with California-headquartered semiconductor design and engineering firm Synopsys, to collaborate on various technological verticals. The partnership will see Synopsys’ offerings being used in Tata Electronics’ upcoming $10.9-billion semiconductor fabrication plant, or fab, in Dholera, Gujarat, which was announced on 29 February.