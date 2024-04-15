Companies
Musk taps Tata Electronics to make electronics parts for India-made Teslas
SummaryTata Electronics will establish a facility for manufacturing critical electronics parts for the Tesla project, a deal that bolsters the group's position in the electronics manufacturing landscape
New Delhi: Tata Electronics Pvt. Ltd has signed an agreement with Tesla to manufacture critical parts for the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle maker, a deal that bolsters the Tata group's ascent in the electronics manufacturing landscape.
