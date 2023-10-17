Tata Elxsi Q2 results: Net profit up 14.8% YoY at ₹200 crore, revenue at ₹882 crore
Tata Elxsi Q2 results: The company's EBITDA in the September 2023 quarter came in at ₹263.6 crore, higher by 16.3 percent as compared to ₹226.5 crore reported in the corresponding period of FY23.
Tata Elxsi, the design and digital tech arm of Tata Group, posted a net profit of ₹200 crore in the quarter ending September 2023, as per a regulatory filing made on October 17.
