As the Tata Group ramps up its new energy bets, its battery arm Agratas Energy Storage Solutions Pvt Ltd. raised over $730 million from a clutch of banks in 2025, taking the total funding from lenders and parent Tata Sons' equity infusion to nearly $900 million. The funding push highlights the capital intensity and execution phase ahead of commercial operations.
Tata's Agratas taps banks for $730 mn loans to power giga plans
SummaryAgratas is the latest Tata firm to close in on $1 billion funding for its project, with the group’s three other new ventures Air India, Tata Digital and Tata Electronics having already crossed $1 billion infusion from the parent firm.
As the Tata Group ramps up its new energy bets, its battery arm Agratas Energy Storage Solutions Pvt Ltd. raised over $730 million from a clutch of banks in 2025, taking the total funding from lenders and parent Tata Sons' equity infusion to nearly $900 million. The funding push highlights the capital intensity and execution phase ahead of commercial operations.
About the Author
Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.
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