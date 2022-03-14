NEW DELHI : Salt to software conglomerate Tata Group has appointed Natrajan Chandrasekaran as the chairman of Air India, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Mint.

This appointment was approved in a meeting of the airline's board of directors on Monday, one of the above-mentioned persons added, requesting anonymity.

Chandrasekaran has been the chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company and promoter of more than 100 Tata operating companies, since January 2017.

His appointment as chairman of the airline comes barely a fortnight after Turkey's Ilker Ayci declined an offer to be the chief executive officer (CEO) of the airline amidst opposition in India to his appointment following his links to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Since then, Tata Sons has resumed the process of hiring a new chief executive.

The Tata group took control of Air India last month following a long-drawn privatization process.

It has also rolled out a 100-day plan for Air India to improve the airline’s operational and service standards.

Air India is now one of four airline brands under the Tata group umbrella. The Mumbai-based conglomerate holds majority stakes in AirAsia India and Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines Ltd, apart from Air India Express.

The Tata group plans to expand Air India’s network, modernize its fleet, spruce up its customer service and make it the world’s most technologically advanced airline, N. Chandrasekaran said in his first address to Air India staff last month.

“We want to ensure every Indian is able to fly directly to as many destinations as possible," Chandrasekaran said, adding that the airline will achieve its targets with strong financial discipline.

Mounting fuel prices due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine remain a key challenge for Chandrasekaran to steer Air India towards profitability. Air India has never made an annual profit since its merger with Indian Airlines under government ownership a decade ago.

"One major concern that continues to be a drag on the aviation sector is the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, which have seen a sharp increase of about 57% on a Y-o-Y basis till March 2022 (8 March)," credit rating agency Icra said in a research report last week.

"It is mainly attributed to (an) increase in crude oil prices. This, coupled with relatively low-capacity utilisation of aircraft fleet, will continue to weigh on the financial performance of Indian carriers in FY2022," the report added.

