Tata Group: What did N Chandrasekaran discuss with Mehli Mistry? Inside crucial meeting at Bombay House

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran met former Tata Trusts trustee Mehli Mistry at Bombay House on Thursday, sparking fresh interest in whether the two are finally putting their differences behind them.

Chandrasekaran and Mehli Mistry are understood to have discussed repairing their strained equation and rebuilding trust after months of differences over developments at Tata Trusts, according to a report by The Times of India.

The meeting is significant because Mehli Mistry, once among the closest associates of the late Ratan Tata, has been at the centre of a dispute over his removal from two influential Tata trusts. His challenge to the decision is still pending before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner.

According to the Times of India report, the conversation between the two leaders was aimed at improving communication and putting their differences behind them. The meeting came shortly after they attended the wedding celebrations of Mistry's daughter together. Mistry subsequently left for Dubai.

Why did Mehli Mistry & Chandrasekaran's relationship turn sour? Mehli Mistry and Chandrasekaran had shared a close association for years, particularly during the turbulent period following Cyrus Mistry's removal as Tata Sons chairman in 2016.

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Mistry was among the key figures who supported Ratan Tata during the legal battle that followed. He also backed Chandrasekaran's appointment as chairman and supported his subsequent terms.

Their relationship, however, came under strain after Ratan Tata's death in October 2024. Differences over governance, access to information and decision-making within Tata Trusts gradually widened the divide.

One of the major disagreements concerned information relating to Tata Sons that Mistry and other trustees believed had not been adequately shared with them. Four trustees subsequently voted Vijay Singh off the Tata Sons board.

How did Tata Trusts dispute lead to Mistry's removal? Mehli Mistry had been appointed to Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust by Ratan Tata and was considered an influential voice within the organisation.

However, following the leadership changes at Tata Trusts, he increasingly found himself on the opposite side of disagreements involving Noel Tata and other trustees.

He was eventually voted out of the two trusts by Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh.

Mistry challenged his removal before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, questioning the decisions and the process that led to his exit.

The dispute also affected his equation with Chandrasekaran. Differences reportedly emerged over how developments within the trusts were presented to external stakeholders. Mistry maintained that his interventions were motivated by concerns about governance.

Why does the meeting matter for Tata Sons? The renewed interaction comes at a time when disagreements within Tata Trusts are having wider implications for Tata Sons, the group's holding company.

Despite the differences, Mistry has continued to support Chandrasekaran's leadership. He backed the chairman's third five-year term and signed the resolution approving his continuation.

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