Tata Group’s market value tripled during Chandrasekaran’s tenure

Niti KiranMayur Bhalerao
3 min read12 Aug 2026, 06:02 PM IST
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N. Chandrasekaran, 63, was appointed chair of Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company of the $400-billion Tata Group, in February 2017 and received a second five-year term in 2022.(Reuters)
Summary
The combined market capitalization of listed Tata companies has grown roughly 3.3 times during this period to around 27 trillion as on 12 August, according to Ace Equity data. Even so, the group’s share in the country's total market cap has drifted down from a peak of 8.8% in 2022 to nearly 5.6%.

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran has announced his resignation seven months before completing his second term in February 2027, triggering a leadership transition at India’s largest conglomerate. In a letter to the board on Wednesday morning, Chandrasekaran said he will not seek a fresh term once his tenure concludes on 20 February.

Chandrasekaran, 63, was appointed chair of Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company of the $400-billion Tata Group, in February 2017 and received a second five-year term in 2022. While Tata stocks faced sharp selling pressure following the announcement, the group’s market capitalization has fluctuated significantly during his nine-year tenure.

“Chandrasekaran’s record must be assessed in terms of both absolute and relative wealth creation. On an absolute basis, the performance has been impressive: the group’s net profit has increased nearly five-fold, from about 35,000 crore to 1.7 trillion, while revenue has almost doubled and its combined market capitalization has risen about 3.3 times,” said Anand K. Rathi, co-founder of MIRA Money.

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“The Tata Group should not be viewed as a single stock, given its portfolio of more than 100 companies. Several listed businesses—including Trent, Titan, Tata Motors, Indian Hotels and Tata Consumer Products—have delivered multi-bagger returns during his tenure," he added.

Before taking the helm at Bombay House, Chandrasekaran built his reputation over a three-decade career at the group's crown jewel. He served as the chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) before his appointment as chairman of Tata Sons in January 2017, having helped propel the IT giant into the country's most valued company during his tenure. TCS currently accounts for nearly 32% of the group's total valuation, down significantly from nearly 67% five years ago.

“However, the group has underperformed in relative terms, largely because TCS, which accounts for a substantial share of its valuation, has been a drag in recent years. Moreover, only a few Tata companies were listed during this period, while India’s overall market capitalization expanded significantly through numerous IPOs and PSU listings. This widened the denominator and reduced the group’s share of the overall market.

“Therefore, while the group has relatively underperformed, stock-pickers have still found significant wealth-creation opportunities in companies such as Trent, Indian Hotels and Titan,” said Rathi.

Meanwhile, amidst the current global uncertainty and market volatility, the Tata group’s combined market capitalization has fallen nearly 6% year-to-date. In contrast, performance among other top business conglomerates remains mixed: Adani group companies surged 22% and Bajaj group gained 13%, while Reliance Industries group declined nearly 19%.

“The decline in the group’s market capitalization in 2026 appears to reflect its exposure to underperforming sectors, particularly IT and consumption, more than governance concerns. The bigger risk would be a prolonged disagreement between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, which could affect capital-allocation decisions across the group. A smooth handover at the AGM could quickly narrow the uncertainty-related discount, while a prolonged leadership vacuum could widen it. Fundamentals will provide the floor, but the succession process will determine how long the pressure lasts,” said Harshal Dasani, business head at INVasset PMS.

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Going forward, he believes leadership uncertainty could deepen the pressure on Tata Group stocks, but only until there is clarity on succession. “Key businesses such as TCS, Titan, Trent and Indian Hotels operate independently of boardroom developments, while the group’s institutional strength has helped it navigate difficult leadership transitions in the past, including in 2016," Dasani said.

About the Authors

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of expertise in corporate and market research. She specializes in uncovering the subtle corporate and market trends that others may miss, driven by a career-long fascination with the stories hidden within the numbers. Her journey began at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), where she first developed the rigorous analytical lens that has come to define her reporting. Niti is a data specialist who excels at spotting trends, with her precision rooted in an academic background in mathematics and a Master’s in business finance. Her ‘hands-on’ approach to storytelling is supported by extensive experience across institutional databases, allowing her to extract actionable insights with precision. This technical foundation enables her to transform raw data into insightful, high-impact data journalism that has earned her consistent editorial recognition. Beyond the terminal and the newsroom, she finds balance by spending quality time with her family and exploring her interest in diverse cuisines—approaching the world of culinary flavours with the same keen eye for detail she brings to her market analysis.

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and media. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

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