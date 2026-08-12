Tata Group’s market value tripled during Chandrasekaran’s tenure

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran has announced his resignation seven months before completing his second term in February 2027, triggering a leadership transition at India’s largest conglomerate. In a letter to the board on Wednesday morning, Chandrasekaran said he will not seek a fresh term once his tenure concludes on 20 February.
Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran has announced his resignation seven months before completing his second term in February 2027, triggering a leadership transition at India’s largest conglomerate. In a letter to the board on Wednesday morning, Chandrasekaran said he will not seek a fresh term once his tenure concludes on 20 February.
Chandrasekaran, 63, was appointed chair of Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company of the $400-billion Tata Group, in February 2017 and received a second five-year term in 2022. While Tata stocks faced sharp selling pressure following the announcement, the group’s market capitalization has fluctuated significantly during his nine-year tenure.
Chandrasekaran, 63, was appointed chair of Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company of the $400-billion Tata Group, in February 2017 and received a second five-year term in 2022. While Tata stocks faced sharp selling pressure following the announcement, the group’s market capitalization has fluctuated significantly during his nine-year tenure.
“Chandrasekaran’s record must be assessed in terms of both absolute and relative wealth creation. On an absolute basis, the performance has been impressive: the group’s net profit has increased nearly five-fold, from about ₹35,000 crore to ₹1.7 trillion, while revenue has almost doubled and its combined market capitalization has risen about 3.3 times,” said Anand K. Rathi, co-founder of MIRA Money.
“The Tata Group should not be viewed as a single stock, given its portfolio of more than 100 companies. Several listed businesses—including Trent, Titan, Tata Motors, Indian Hotels and Tata Consumer Products—have delivered multi-bagger returns during his tenure," he added.
Before taking the helm at Bombay House, Chandrasekaran built his reputation over a three-decade career at the group's crown jewel. He served as the chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) before his appointment as chairman of Tata Sons in January 2017, having helped propel the IT giant into the country's most valued company during his tenure. TCS currently accounts for nearly 32% of the group's total valuation, down significantly from nearly 67% five years ago.
“However, the group has underperformed in relative terms, largely because TCS, which accounts for a substantial share of its valuation, has been a drag in recent years. Moreover, only a few Tata companies were listed during this period, while India’s overall market capitalization expanded significantly through numerous IPOs and PSU listings. This widened the denominator and reduced the group’s share of the overall market.
“Therefore, while the group has relatively underperformed, stock-pickers have still found significant wealth-creation opportunities in companies such as Trent, Indian Hotels and Titan,” said Rathi.
Meanwhile, amidst the current global uncertainty and market volatility, the Tata group’s combined market capitalization has fallen nearly 6% year-to-date. In contrast, performance among other top business conglomerates remains mixed: Adani group companies surged 22% and Bajaj group gained 13%, while Reliance Industries group declined nearly 19%.
“The decline in the group’s market capitalization in 2026 appears to reflect its exposure to underperforming sectors, particularly IT and consumption, more than governance concerns. The bigger risk would be a prolonged disagreement between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, which could affect capital-allocation decisions across the group. A smooth handover at the AGM could quickly narrow the uncertainty-related discount, while a prolonged leadership vacuum could widen it. Fundamentals will provide the floor, but the succession process will determine how long the pressure lasts,” said Harshal Dasani, business head at INVasset PMS.
Going forward, he believes leadership uncertainty could deepen the pressure on Tata Group stocks, but only until there is clarity on succession. “Key businesses such as TCS, Titan, Trent and Indian Hotels operate independently of boardroom developments, while the group’s institutional strength has helped it navigate difficult leadership transitions in the past, including in 2016," Dasani said.