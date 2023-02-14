Tata group to induct 250 aircraft from Airbus for Air India
Chandrasekaran said the wide-body A350 aircraft will be used to fly all ultra-long distance across the world. The airline has placed an order for 210 narrow-body A320neo jets
NEW DELHI : The Tata Group has signed a letter of intent with Airbus to acquire 250 aircraft, including 40 wide-body planes, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Tuesday. The conglomerate is also eyeing bringing commercial aircraft manufacturing to India at some point, he added.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×