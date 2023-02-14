NEW DELHI : The Tata Group has signed a letter of intent with Airbus to acquire 250 aircraft, including 40 wide-body planes, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Tuesday. The conglomerate is also eyeing bringing commercial aircraft manufacturing to India at some point, he added.

Speaking at an Air India-Airbus event, Chandrasekaran said the wide-body A350 aircraft will be used to fly all ultra-long distance across the world. The airline has placed an order for 210 narrow-body A320neo jets.

The Tata Group also has the option to increase the fleet order once the airline grows, he added.

Chandrasekaran said that a modern fleet that can perform for all routes is very important for an airline like Air India.

The virtual event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ratan Tata, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Guillaume Faury, and Air India Chairman Campbell Wilson.

Under the government-led divestment process, the Tata group acquired100% stake in full-service carrier Air India and 100% stake in its arm Air India Express in January 2022. Since then, AirAsia India, formerly a venture between AirAsia and Tata Group, has become a 100% subsidiary of Air India. In November, the Tata Group also announced that Vistara, a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, will be merged in Air India, with Singapore Airlines holding 25.1% of the merged entity.

Tata Sons-owned Air India currently has a fleet of 113 aircraft. The group's total fleet size stands at 219, including AirAsia India with 28 planes, Vistara at 54 aircraft, and Air India Express at 24 jets.

The conglomerate is eyeing to create an Air India brand umbrella that will have a single low-cost platform and a single full-service platform by end of 2023. The former will be a merged entity between AirAsia India and Air India Express. The full-service carrier will be the merged entity between Air India and Vistara. The company has also implemented a five-year plan called Vihaan to capture 30% share in domestic and international market.