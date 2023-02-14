Tata group to induct 250 aircraft from Airbus for Air India

Under the government-led divestment process, the Tata group acquired100% stake in full-service carrier Air India and 100% stake in its arm Air India Express in January 2022. Since then, AirAsia India, formerly a venture between AirAsia and Tata Group, has become a 100% subsidiary of Air India. In November, the Tata Group also announced that Vistara, a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, will be merged in Air India, with Singapore Airlines holding 25.1% of the merged entity.

