Tata International to invest $100 million in JVs with Japanese and Swiss firms
Tata International, the unlisted trading company under the Tata umbrella, is making a measured move to expand trading. Its partners: Japan's Mitsubishi and Switzerland's Mercuria.
Tata International Ltd will invest $100 million to form two joint ventures with the Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corp. and the Switzerland-based commodities trader Mercuria, as the $3.6 billion privately held trading business of Tata Sons seeks to scale up global operations.