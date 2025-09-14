By partnering with the world's two leading trading houses, Tata International's plan underscores its strategy to gain scale and transform itself into a trading house, along with the accompanying benefits and risks involved in the global commodities market, according to a second executive. With this, it takes a leaf out of the book of Japanese conglomerates, referred to by the Japanese as Sogo Shosha, which typically trade commodities worldwide. So far, Tata International has hardly made a dent in the global scene, having dealt primarily in shoe leathers, automobiles, engineering equipment and other small items, but it is now seen as changing its pace.