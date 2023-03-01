Tata Motors accelerates sales in February, registers 3% growth with 79,705 units

“On our side, we have ramped up our capacity significantly by working with our suppliers to increase localization. There is a good level of fungibility when it comes to the capacity we use for manufacturing our EVs in the personal mobility segment and the fleet segment. If, for instance, we see a good level of stock building up for passenger EVs, we can dial down PVs and increase supplies of the Xpres-T EVs, and vice-versa," Shailesh Chandra, managing director of passenger vehicles and passenger electric mobility, Tata Motors said in an interview.