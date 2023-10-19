Tata Motors acquires 27% in digital platform Freight Tiger

Mumbai: In an effort to improve cost efficiency, Tata group’s automobile arm Tata Motors Ltd, on Thursday, announced its plan to acquire a 26.79% stake in Freight Tiger, a digital platform under Freight Commerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd, which is engaged in offering logistics solutions for cargo movement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Freight Tiger, a startup backed by Lightspeed Ventures, Shriram Transport Finance, and Moonstone Capital Partners, claims that its logistics solutions can reduce average logistics cost by 12%, lead to a 32% increase in average productivity and increase the client’s margins by 2-3%.

Tata Motors’ annual reports revealed that the auto giant’s expenses over freight, transportation and port charges have been surging over the past few years. Tata Motors reported a 20.2% surge in freight, transportation, port expenses at ₹7,548 crore in FY2023 as against ₹6,278 crore in FY2022, ₹5,716 crore in FY2021, and ₹6,484 crore in FY2020. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Thursday’s statement, Tata Motors will invest ₹150 crore in Freight Tiger for the 26.79% stake, and will have an option to invest an additional ₹100 crore over the next two years in the Mumbai-headquartered logistics solutions firm.

“At Tata Motors, we are committed to transforming road logistics industry with our innovative solutions and services. We believe that by playing a larger and deeper role in bringing all the stakeholders together to improve road logistics efficiency, we can create value for our core customers: the fleet owners," said Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd.

In the joint statement, Freight Tiger said it connects shippers, carriers, logistics service providers and fleet owners to a single digital marketplace, facilitating easier freight management. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Together, we will create new opportunities for growth and value creation for our customers, partners and stakeholders," added Wagh.

The freight solutions firm is also engaged in offering a range of software services to digitize logistics interactions such as freight tracking, assignment, carrier matching, documentation, and payment processing.

Freight Tiger said it facilitates more than 10 million trips on an annualized basis, integrating and ironing out inefficiencies in cargo movements over the last 7 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Software-led approaches are the lever to transform existing industry assets and supercharge them to work more efficiently for all stakeholders. We are excited to have Tata motors as a strategic investor who shares our belief and vision to build a unified national platform at an unprecedented scale. With such incredible backing and expertise, the company is strategically positioned to lead India's efforts in reducing logistics costs to under 10% of GDP from over 14%," said Swapnil Shah, Founder & CEO of Freight Tiger.

Tata Motors and Freight Tiger aspire to forge an end-to-end digital ecosystem for the entire logistics value chain, covering both the truck and the trip ecosystem thereby bringing significant benefits to shippers, brokers and transporters who keep India moving.

Freight Tiger will be issuing fresh shares towards this investment. Shares of Tata Motors closed marginally up at ₹668.8 apiece on the NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

