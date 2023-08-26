Tata Motors aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045: Executive Director3 min read 26 Aug 2023, 12:59 PM IST
Tata Motors plans to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 through technologies like electric and hydrogen fuel.
Tata Motors has pledged to transform its facilities into net-zero greenhouse gas emissions sites by 2045, and it is actively pursuing various technologies, such as electric and hydrogen fuel, to accomplish this goal, as stated by Executive Director Girish Wagh.
