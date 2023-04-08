Tata Motors Group shurgs off global woes, wholesales up 8%2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 01:31 AM IST
- At Tata Motors, global wholesales of all commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range decreased by 3% to 1,18,321 units during the March quarter against 1,22,147 units in same quarter of FY2022.
Tata Motors Ltd. has recorded an 8% increase in its global wholesale vehicle sales business in the March quarter of FY2023, even as car business, globally, is witnessing a lackadaisical phase in the wake of rising loan rates and the consequent weakening purchasing power among customers.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×