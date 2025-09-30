With Iveco buy, Tata Motors looks to drive down costs, open new roads
While Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle maker by volumes, is bullish on the prospects of the acquisition, it had faced tough questions from analysts and investors in the aftermath of the announcement in July.
New Delhi: Tata Motors’ biggest global bet since Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will be steered by cost savings. Cutting spending on product development, components and research is central to its $4.4 billion acquisition of Italian commercial vehicle maker Iveco, alongside plans to expand into new markets and product segments, the company said, maintaining that the move could unlock a bigger value than even JLR.