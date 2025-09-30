With Iveco buy, Tata Motors looks to drive down costs, open new roads

New Delhi: Tata Motors’ biggest global bet since Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will be steered by cost savings. Cutting spending on product development, components and research is central to its $4.4 billion acquisition of Italian commercial vehicle maker Iveco, alongside plans to expand into new markets and product segments, the company said, maintaining that the move could unlock a bigger value than even JLR.

At a meeting with analysts of India's top brokerage houses on Monday, the management of Tata Motors laid out its plan to leverage its biggest ever acquisition after JLR in 2008. This comes at a time when analysts questioned the rationale of the acquisition that comes just ahead of the demerger of its commercial vehicle entity into a separate entity.

According to at least four brokerage houses that attended the meeting, Tata Motors said it will look to reduce operating expenses of the Italian commercial vehicle maker by using its engineering capabilities and common platforms to bring down its product development costs.

“Detailed review of Iveco’s supply chain highlighted clear opportunities to increase sourcing from Eastern Europe and Asia," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services wrote in a note on 30 September.

The review also highlighted that both companies are spending about 40% of their research and development budget on similar projects that will be optimized once the Italian firm becomes part of the Tata Group by April 2026.

The Italian truck, bus and powertrain maker has been struggling to grow. It posted a revenue of 15.3 billion euros in 2024, down 4%. The company gets about three-fourths of its revenue from Europe, where the business contracted about 7% in 2024.

Biggest bet after JLR

Tata Motors had in July announced the acquisition of the commercial vehicle business of Iveco—which is backed by the Agnellis, the family behind the Fiat Group—for a total value of $4.4 billion. The combined entity of Tata Motors and Iveco would have sales of over 540,000 units and over $25 billion in revenue. Europe would account for half of the combined group's total sales, followed by 35% in India and the remaining 15% in the Americas.

The deal with Iveco—Europe's second largest bus maker and world's fifth largest powertrain maker—is subject to some approvals in Italy, which are likely to come in by the April deadline.

After the deal was announced, analysts and investors had questioned the justification of this cost and the investment required to sustain the business. They highlighted the challenges the company had faced after JLR's acquisition and also cited group company Tata Steel's Corus buyout to raise their concerns over costs.

However, Tata Motors' management defended the move and unveiled a plan, which it believes would help boost revenue meaningfully and also increase profitability by managing costs.

In its presentation to analysts, the Tata Motors' management, said the acquisition of Iveco could unlock a bigger value than JLR, which went on to account for over 70% of the company's revenue and profits.

“The company highlighted that the complementarity with Iveco is highly significant, with synergies expected to surpass those achieved with JLR," analysts at JM Financial said in a note on 29 September.

While Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle maker by volumes, is bullish on the prospects of the acquisition, it had faced tough questions from analysts and investors in the aftermath of the announcement in July.

“Given the group’s challenging experience with Corus and JLR acquisitions, why do you think this is somewhere Tata Motors can create value?" Sonal Gupta, head of research-equities, at HSBC Asset Management India, had asked during a call with the management on 31 July. “Tata Motors CV (commercial vehicles) has limited international presence. We haven’t really been able to capitalize the tech from Tata Daewoo to grow internationally."

The company has maintained that the acquisition was the best move to unlock growth in a highly stable commercial vehicle business. “Opportunities like these do not come when you want. You move when such opportunities arise. There was a very small window to get this business," P.B. Balaji, chief financial officer, told investors and analysts in the 31 July call.

Market expansion

At the meeting held on Monday, the company doubled down on the opportunities available from the business, suggesting there are new product segments and geographies to be unlocked through the acquisition.

“The partnership would strengthen TTMT’s presence in three major growth markets globally: India, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America," Aniket Mhatre of Motilal Oswal wrote in his note. “In Africa, TTMT already operates with in-house distribution, while in the Middle East, both companies work with different distributors, opening up opportunities for synergy," the note added.

Iveco’s presence in the group would also allow Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle unit to tap into niche product segments, such as heavy-duty deep mining tippers and tractor-trailers, where Tata Motors is not present currently.

View Full Image Iveco’s presence opens doors for Tata Motors into niche CVs such as deep mining trucks and tractor-trailers. (Reuters)

“On the revenue side, opportunities include entry into niche segments such as deep mining trucks in India, alongside leveraging Iveco’s strong No. 3 market position in Latin America," Saksham Kaushal, Nitin Agrawal and Sahil Malik of JM Financial wrote in their note after the meeting.

For Tata Motors, the commercial vehicle business made up for second largest contributor to overall revenues, contributing 17% to the topline in FY25. The business reported ₹75,055 crore topline for the year, down 5%. The overall sales volume for the CV business fell 5% to 384,704 units, while exports were afloat at 18,333 units, up 3%.

Tata Motors' share price has fallen by 9% since January, as against a 15% rise in the Nifty Auto index in the same period, owing to the struggles of JLR as well as the company's slow India sales.