With Iveco buy, Tata Motors looks to drive down costs, open new roads

Biggest bet after JLR

Tata Motors had in July announced the acquisition of the commercial vehicle business of Iveco—which is backed by the Agnellis, the family behind the Fiat Group—for a total value of $4.4 billion. The combined entity of Tata Motors and Iveco would have sales of over 540,000 units and over $25 billion in revenue. Europe would account for half of the combined group's total sales, followed by 35% in India and the remaining 15% in the Americas.