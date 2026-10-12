New Delhi: Tata Motors Ltd has raised its offer price for Iveco Group NV, but three major institutional shareholders have yet to tender their shares, putting the acquisition at risk as the 26 October deadline approaches. The tender offer had attracted acceptances for just 28.4% of the shares by the latest available count, with less than two weeks remaining.
The company raised its offer price by 2% to €14.40 per share on 9 October, after activist investor Petrus Advisers publicly rejected the original offer on 29 September, arguing that it undervalued the Italian commercial vehicle maker. The revised offer is Tata Motors’ “best and final” price, the company said.
Tata Motors sweetens Iveco offer as key investors hold out
SummaryThe tender offer has attracted acceptances for just 28.4% of the shares, with less than two weeks remaining to close the Tata Motors-Iveco deal.
New Delhi: Tata Motors Ltd has raised its offer price for Iveco Group NV, but three major institutional shareholders have yet to tender their shares, putting the acquisition at risk as the 26 October deadline approaches. The tender offer had attracted acceptances for just 28.4% of the shares by the latest available count, with less than two weeks remaining.
The company raised its offer price by 2% to €14.40 per share on 9 October, after activist investor Petrus Advisers publicly rejected the original offer on 29 September, arguing that it undervalued the Italian commercial vehicle maker. The revised offer is Tata Motors’ “best and final” price, the company said.
About the Author
Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.
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