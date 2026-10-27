Mint explainer: what’s next for Tata Motors as it prepares to integrate Iveco?

After a 15-month process marked by regulatory delays and resistance from some minority shareholders, Tata Motors Ltd has secured 87.8% of Iveco Group shares through its tender offer, crossing the 80% threshold needed to take control of the Italian commercial vehicle maker.
The acquisition, first announced in July 2025, now moves to settlement of the offer, the exit of remaining minority shareholders and the integration of two large commercial vehicle businesses. Tata Motors will also have to deliver the cost savings and growth opportunities it outlined to investors while navigating commitments made to the Italian government on jobs and manufacturing.