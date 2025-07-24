JLR margin math wobbles on twin hit from China tax, EU-US trade deal move
Tata Motors-owned JLR sees its margins threatened by a double trouble on the duty front. It lacks a manufacturing facility in the US, while in China, most of its cars are covered by the country's latest luxury levy.
New Delhi: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is staring at a fresh wave of geopolitical and policy-driven turbulence, with China slapping a 10% tax on most luxury cars and the European Union (EU) proposing tariff relief only for automakers that manufacture in the US. For the Tata Motors-owned brand, which does not have a manufacturing base in the US, these twin developments could complicate recovery efforts and further squeeze profit margins.