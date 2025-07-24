The timing of the twin hits could hardly be worse. Just a month ago, Jaguar Land Rover trimmed its growth forecast for the current fiscal year. Now, analysts are warning that these latest trade and policy shifts risk derailing the company’s already modest FY26 guidance of 5-7% earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin. JLR had banked on reduced tariffs on exports from its Slovakia plant to the US, but that scenario may now be overtaken by events.