Tata Motors' JLR revenue jumps 57% on year to £6.9 billion in Q1FY24

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Tata Motors' luxury auto arm on Tuesday in an exchange filing said that its revenue for the quarter June (Q1FY24) jumped 57% year-on-year (YoY) to £6.9 billion.

For the quarter under review (Q1 FY24), JLR's profit before taxes (PBT) was £435 million, up nearly $1 billion from Q1 FY23 and up £67 million from Q4 FY23, according to company's release.

During the quarter, the company said that JLR business's EBIT margin came in at 8.6%, higher from 6.5% in Q4FY23. The company noted that JLR's Q1 free cash flow (FCF) of £451 million was the highest ever. The company's total FCF over the previous three quarters was £1.8 billion.

As June 30, 2023, cash on hand went up to £4 billion and net debt fell to £2.5 billion.

Strong order book of 185k units, 76% of which are made up of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender.

Tata's recently unveiled £4 billion UK gigafactory will provide JLR a reliable and secure supply of battery cells for its next line of electrified modern luxury vehicles.

"The higher profitability year-on-year reflects favourable volume, mix, pricing and foreign exchange revaluation offset partially by higher inflation and supplier claims," said the company in an exchange filing.

Looking forward JLR's wholesales and profitability are anticipated to be more in line with recent quarters, Q2 production and cashflow are expected to be lower than Q1 due to the annual summer plant shutdown, the company stated in an exchange filing.

Reimagine Transformation

Range Rover BEV, which will be available for pre-order later this year and going on sale in 2024, is the company's first "Reimagined modern luxury electric vehicle" to hit the market, according to an exchange filing.

Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport model-year updates feature considerable interior improvements. Defender 130 introduced its Outbound Edition.

Further, Tata Motors emphasised that digital transformation is still ongoing, with Tata Technologies supporting Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) across the organisation and Everstream utilising AI to keep an eye on its worldwide supply chains.

According to customer views of design, performance, safety, comfort, and quality, JLR's Jaguar and Land Rover (Range Rover, Defender, Discovery) brands came in first place in the US Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) study, the company reported in an exchange filing.

Tata Motors announced its April-June fiscal 2023–24 (Q1FY24) quarter results, showing a consolidated net profit of ₹3,202 crore. According to street estimates, the company's operating revenue increased 42% to ₹102,236.08 crore in the June quarter, exceeding the ₹1 lakh crore milestone. Analysts had anticipated higher profits, driven by expanding margins and strong sales at its British luxury unit, JLR.

