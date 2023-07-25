Tata Motors' JLR revenue jumps 57% on year to £6.9 billion in Q1FY24

Tata Motors' JLR revenue jumps 57% on year to £6.9 billion in Q1FY242 min read 25 Jul 2023, 05:29 PM IST
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the luxury auto arm of Tata Motors, reported a 57% YoY increase in Q1 revenue to £6.9bn and a profit before taxes of £435m. The company's Q1 free cash flow reached a record high of £451m and its cash on hand increased to £4bn.
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Tata Motors' luxury auto arm on Tuesday in an exchange filing said that its revenue for the quarter June (Q1FY24) jumped 57% year-on-year (YoY) to £6.9 billion.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×