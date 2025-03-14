Companies
Tata Motors considers new ICE models as EV adoption slows, competition intensifies
Summary
- Tata Motors has acknowledged increased competition from JSW Group’s MG Windsor
Tata Motors Ltd, India’s largest electric car maker, is considering new petrol and diesel models, besides extending the life of existing fossil fuel-driven variants, as the adoption of battery-powered mobility slows in key markets, including the US and UK.
