Tata Motors posts 30% growth in revenue during Sept quarter2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 05:40 PM IST
Tata Motors' has registered a 15 per cent growth in sales over Q2 FY22. For India business, domestic wholesales were at 93,651 vehicles
Tata Motors has announced that its revenue went up 29.7 per cent to ₹79,600 crore in revenue for the quarter ended September 2022 over the previous year's figures. The company said its operating profits or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation was at 9.7 per cent, a jump of 130 basis points over last year's.