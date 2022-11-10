Tata Motors posts 30% growth in revenue during Sept quarter

Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said: "In Q2 FY23 (second quarter of fiscal FY2022-23), the CV industry witnessed consistency in demand across segments. Our sharp focus on retail resulted in retail sales outperforming wholesale by 1.3 per cent during Q2 FY23. To better serve the evolving needs of our customers, we launched an efficient range of smart trucks in MHCV (medium and heavy commercial vehicle) and intermediate and light commercial vehicle (ILCV) segments, as well as best-in-class pickups, raising the benchmarks for safety, comfort, load carrying capacity while reducing their total cost of ownership."