Ratan Tata's 27 year-old vision comes true as Tata Motors demerger completes with trucks business listing
Ayaan Kartik , Nehal Chaliawala 5 min read 12 Nov 2025, 12:12 pm IST
Wednesday's listing of bus and truck maker Tata Motors marks the demerger of the erstwhile company's passenger and commercial vehicles businesses. The market cap of the two entities adds up to ₹2.7 trillion, up 12.5% from a pre-split ₹2.4 trillion. Read how Ratan Tata foresaw this back in 1998.
New Delhi/Mumbai: More than a quarter of a century after the late Ratan Tata first hinted at Tata Motors splitting its operations into two companies, one making cars and the other trucks and buses, the automaker has finally consummated the demerger.
