Superior metrics

N Chandrasekaran, the chairperson of Tata Sons and Tata Motors, acknowledged that the split wasn't easy and took several years of efforts to implement. “It was clear to me 8-9 years ago that these companies need to have different paths," he said, speaking at a listing ceremony hosted on the BSE's iconic trading floor in South Mumbai. “And they have the right to pursue different ambitions." Before splitting the auto major, the company had to ensure that each of the two halves was ready for the split, he said. The commercial vehicles business was always profitable, and its cashflows funded the investments in the passenger vehicles business. Now, the group has two strong and independent auto companies, he said. The financial metrics of Tata Motors Ltd, the newly-listed commercial vehicles business, will be superior, Chandrasekaran said, bringing smart returns on capital invested.