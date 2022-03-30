Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Tata Motors receives first tranche of investment from TPG Rise

Tata Motors receives first tranche of investment from TPG Rise

Since the announcement of TPG's strategic investment, Tata Motors' passenger vehicle business has gained significant weight in the street's valuation of the Tata Motors business.
1 min read . 09:05 PM IST Alisha Sachdev

  • Rs3,750 crore is the first tranche of the $1 billion or Rs7,500 crore investment that the climate-focussed fund had announcement it will make it Tata Motors' electric mobility subsidiary last year, which it valued at close to $9 billion

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors informed the exchanges Wednesday that it has received an investment of 3750 crore from private equity fund TPG Rise for its EV subsidiary Tata Motors Electric Mobility Ltd.

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors informed the exchanges Wednesday that it has received an investment of 3750 crore from private equity fund TPG Rise for its EV subsidiary Tata Motors Electric Mobility Ltd.

This is the first tranche of the $1 billion or 7500 crore investment that the climate-focussed fund had announcement it will make it Tata Motors' electric mobility subsidiary last year, which it valued at close to $9 billion.

This is the first tranche of the $1 billion or 7500 crore investment that the climate-focussed fund had announcement it will make it Tata Motors' electric mobility subsidiary last year, which it valued at close to $9 billion.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

TPG has subscribed to 3,75,00,000 compulsorily convertible preference shares of face value of 1000 each in the subsidiary. 

Since the announcement of TPG's strategic investment, Tata Motors' passenger vehicle business has gained significant weight in the street's valuation of the Tata Motors business. It now accounts for 30% weight in the stock's target price. 

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!