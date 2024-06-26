Tata Motors says demerger will allow all businesses to unlock potential
As part of the demerger, the CV business along with its related assets will be carved out of the top company (Tata Motors), while the PV business, now housed in a subsidiary, will be merged with the top company. The EV business and JLR will continue to remain as subsidiaries of this top company.
Mumbai: The proposed demerger of Tata Motors—into two separate commercial and passenger vehicle entities—will allow the resultant companies to better utilise their cash flows and sharpen focus on their respective growth strategies, the top management of the automaker said on Wednesday.