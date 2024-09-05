Tata Motors share are down by -0.21%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹ 1081 and closed at ₹ 1078. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1085.7 and a low of ₹ 1076.75 during the day.

At 05 Sep 11:00 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹1078, -0.21% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82240.66, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1085.7 and a low of ₹1076.75 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1096.34 10 1088.97 20 1075.12 50 1046.85 100 1010.26 300 923.56

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1087.32, ₹1092.63, & ₹1100.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1074.37, ₹1066.73, & ₹1061.42.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was -47.88% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 9.31 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.53% with a target price of ₹1180.75862069. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 46.36% promoter holding, 5.16% MF holding, & 18.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.64% in march to 5.16% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 19.20% in march to 18.18% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}