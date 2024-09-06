Tata Motors share are down by -1.47%, Nifty down by -0.88%

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹ 1070 and closed at ₹ 1052.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1073 and a low of ₹ 1049 during the day.

At 06 Sep 11:06 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹1052.95, -1.47% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81397.35, down by -0.98%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1073 and a low of ₹1049 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1097.48 10 1088.49 20 1078.45 50 1049.29 100 1011.01 300 925.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1080.77, ₹1092.58, & ₹1099.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1062.07, ₹1055.18, & ₹1043.37.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was -10.37% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 9.21 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.14% with a target price of ₹1180.75862069. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 46.36% promoter holding, 5.16% MF holding, & 18.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.64% in march to 5.16% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 19.20% in march to 18.18% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}