Mumbai: Moments after being named on the Forbes' list of the world’s most influential CMOs at its annual event in Cannes last week, Shubhranshu Singh, chief marketing officer (CMO) of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, spoke to Mint over the phone. Among a select group of global marketing leaders, Singh’s inclusion reflects India’s rising voice in international brand conversations. He is also the only Asia-Pacific representative on the board of the Effie LIONS Foundation, a not-for-profit entity formed after the merger of Cannes Lions and Effie Worldwide. In a wide-ranging conversation, Singh reflects on India’s creative ascent, the trust-tech paradox, the unfinished task of multilingual storytelling, and why marketers must move beyond metrics to create meaning. Edited excerpts: