Tata Motors signs MoU with SBI to offer attractive financing solutions for new Ace EV
- According to the firm, it has signed a MoU with the government lender which will offer 'easy loan structured schemes' for the purchase of its vehicles for customers.
India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer Tata Motors has partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer attractive financing solutions for the Ace electric vehicle, the firm said on 1 March.
